Inventory and Item Transfers: All You Need To Know

Your Inventory is now available on the World War 3 website! This web-based interface is used to transfer purchased or earned items straight to your game, including the contents of Starter Packs, Twitch Drops, UNC, and more. Use it today with your preferred platform, including the World War 3 Launcher and Steam.

HOW TO TRANSFER ITEMS

Sign in to the World War 3 website using the account associated with World War 3.

Go to your Inventory.

Select the item(s) you wish to transfer, and verify that your details are correct.

Confirm by clicking ‘TRANSFER’.

You will receive any transferred items automatically in your in-game inventory (allow some time for your items to appear once sent).

Enjoy your items! If you’re having trouble receiving them, please contact our customer support team.

IMPORTANT: The transfer process cannot be reversed. Ensure that your details are correct before confirming the transfer.

WHAT CAN I TRANSFER?

Pack contents (including Starter Packs and Closed Beta Packs)

UNC

Twitch Drops

Newsletter rewards

Items from promotions, competitions, and special events

ABOUT BLUEPRINTS

Many of the items you receive in your Inventory are Blueprints. These can be accessed in-game by going to your Character Slots, hovering over a Slot, and customizing it by clicking the icon indicated in the image below.

Visit your Inventory to start transferring your items to World War 3 today!