Legend Bowl - Patch (October 11, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to clean up a couple of items in the game. Enjoy!

Updated default rosters with changes to uniforms for ARI and DAL. Some shoe changes as well as turf changes for ATL, HOU, IND, LA, MIN, NO, and PHI. 📢You must reset rosters or reinstall game in order to see changes.

Fixed minor issue where AI would choose to run, instead of pass the ball on a long 3rd down play.

Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.3.5