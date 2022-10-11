Many tweaks, new fov value available, removed part of Rune crystal puzzle.

Share · View all patches · Build 9698050 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

The game is made for 120fov, but there has been added a 105fov mode available in main menu settings.

All weapon sights has been adjusted to also be accurate in this mode.

Added two signs in Nokkpond pointing to each side of the pond.

The pickup-hitboxes for items are a bit larger now.

Renamed the Note sheet to Music note sheet.

Added message Under Nokkpond that [jump] is available.

Added a message for the bridge in Granite Gash, saying it can't be pushed down. This should lessen the confusion when later prompted 'a ladder has fallen down'

Fixed an area that allowed the player to walk 'under the river' in Granite Gash.

Added more torches in Marebog, and added wider hitbox for the logs over water areas here.

Fixed (hopefully) the possibility of an undead bandit getting stuck while rushing out from the Greenslit fortress.

In Drowned Veins I have removed two rune crystals. Only the one in the spider depths is still there.

I realized it just added a lot of unneccessary backtracking.

Added two permhealth items in place instead, making the total amount for the game 77.