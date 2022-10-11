 Skip to content

Survive The Troll update for 11 October 2022

Survive the troll Minor fixes

This is a minor fix for the game.

  • Fixed a bug where the troll could stay in place, or have weird movement behaviour when you right click in an elf's base.
  • Fixed a bug with wide screen adjustment. If you notice anything off, don't hesitate to contact me.

So far, we don't have many players, but I'm working on it ! I hope that by the end of the month, we'll have enough players to actually play the game when we want ! In the meantime, try to talk to your friends about the game :)

See you soon,
DBAT.

