Content Update for Inquisitor - v2.6.2 | October 12

Inquisitors,

Recent weeks have seen the emergence of numerous new individual threats in the Caligary Sector. Prognosticars have identified several of these entities as harbingers of an approaching crisis. Needless to say, averting another major catastrophe is of the utmost priority, so the Caligari Conclave has decided to issue a new Edict.

The enemies of the Imperium have been identified as primary targets in need of immediate elimination. Your rewards will be in proportion with your achievements, Inquisitor! Get ready, find the targets and show them the mighty power of the Inquisition! In His name they shall be obliterated from existence:

[table]

[tr]

[td]Abritz Bloodhunter[/td]

[td]Curvek Blisterbrand[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Elosias Rustscream[/td]

[td]Orock 'Lucky' Hagan[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gothelch Mouldbelly[/td]

[td]Brius Ironwrath[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fulgorgal Festergore[/td]

[td]Anandriae Spiritcrest[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Fixed issues

Fixed various backend communication problems

The Emperor Protects!