 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 12 October 2022

Content Update for Inquisitor - v2.6.2 | October 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9697970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inquisitors,

Recent weeks have seen the emergence of numerous new individual threats in the Caligary Sector. Prognosticars have identified several of these entities as harbingers of an approaching crisis. Needless to say, averting another major catastrophe is of the utmost priority, so the Caligari Conclave has decided to issue a new Edict.

The enemies of the Imperium have been identified as primary targets in need of immediate elimination. Your rewards will be in proportion with your achievements, Inquisitor! Get ready, find the targets and show them the mighty power of the Inquisition! In His name they shall be obliterated from existence:

[table]
[tr]
[td]Abritz Bloodhunter[/td]
[td]Curvek Blisterbrand[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Elosias Rustscream[/td]
[td]Orock 'Lucky' Hagan[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Gothelch Mouldbelly[/td]
[td]Brius Ironwrath[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fulgorgal Festergore[/td]
[td]Anandriae Spiritcrest[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Fixed issues
  • Fixed various backend communication problems

The Emperor Protects!

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Content Depot 527431
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link