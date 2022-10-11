Added - New pilotable craft “Calum EX-5”
Added - Orbit Launch Window Tool
Added - 4 new training missions (orbit launch/rendezvous with instructions)
Added - New orbital map “Green House” with 11 missions
Added - 3 new missions in Sector 84 map (surface-to-orbit and back)
Added - 2 new missions in Montes Pera map (130) (surface-to-orbit and back)
Added - Deorbit tool to aim at specfic equatorial regions
Added - New orbital station “Hayden” with a hangar
Added - New orbital station “Green House”
Added - Cockpit TGT Dist (target) info
Added - More fuel autonomy for CF2 ship (increasing fuel automomy 1.75x)
Added - HUD modes to cycle though various info panels depending the situation
Added - New sound fx for slight contact with solid objects
Added - Stick and Throttle animation in all ship’s cockpit
Added - AoE (angle of elevation) to the TL-01 freighter’s cockpit hud
Added - Feature in game options to reset progression of map missions
Modified - Power thrust for the CF2 (decreased by 10%)
Modified - Collision damage resistance for CF2/TL-01 (decreased for severe collision)
Modified - HUD to display orbital data above 40 km altitude (it was at 80 km before)
Updated - Heat visual effect from cockpit view for the TL-01 ship
Fixed - Sound clip/crack with the TL-01 ship’s main thrust
Fixed - Sound glitch with continuous rcs sound loop with some hotas throttles
Fixed - Bug in tutorial mission about Yaw bind not found
Fixed - Visual glitch with missing parts of terrain chunks during sub-orbital flights
Removed - Yaw axis warning banner message
Removed - Orbital station Kingaroy
Removed - Orbital station Fancer
Flight Of Nova update for 11 October 2022
[build 760.013] - October 2022 Update
