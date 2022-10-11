[build 760.013] - October 2022 Update

Added - New pilotable craft “Calum EX-5”

Added - Orbit Launch Window Tool

Added - 4 new training missions (orbit launch/rendezvous with instructions)

Added - New orbital map “Green House” with 11 missions

Added - 3 new missions in Sector 84 map (surface-to-orbit and back)

Added - 2 new missions in Montes Pera map (130) (surface-to-orbit and back)

Added - Deorbit tool to aim at specfic equatorial regions

Added - New orbital station “Hayden” with a hangar

Added - New orbital station “Green House”

Added - Cockpit TGT Dist (target) info

Added - More fuel autonomy for CF2 ship (increasing fuel automomy 1.75x)

Added - HUD modes to cycle though various info panels depending the situation

Added - New sound fx for slight contact with solid objects

Added - Stick and Throttle animation in all ship’s cockpit

Added - AoE (angle of elevation) to the TL-01 freighter’s cockpit hud

Added - Feature in game options to reset progression of map missions

Modified - Power thrust for the CF2 (decreased by 10%)

Modified - Collision damage resistance for CF2/TL-01 (decreased for severe collision)

Modified - HUD to display orbital data above 40 km altitude (it was at 80 km before)

Updated - Heat visual effect from cockpit view for the TL-01 ship

Fixed - Sound clip/crack with the TL-01 ship’s main thrust

Fixed - Sound glitch with continuous rcs sound loop with some hotas throttles

Fixed - Bug in tutorial mission about Yaw bind not found

Fixed - Visual glitch with missing parts of terrain chunks during sub-orbital flights

Removed - Yaw axis warning banner message

Removed - Orbital station Kingaroy

Removed - Orbital station Fancer