Her Name Was Fire update for 11 October 2022

Her Name Was Fire is Here!

Build 9697935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to share that Her Name Was Fire's full version has just released!

We will be providing updates for a few months, including new cards, bosses, enemies, etc. We hope you enjoy the full version!

Tissue Inu

