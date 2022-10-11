[0.8.7001 Version update] Mythical Gourd Updated！New elixirs build coming!

Unlocked the Mythical Gourd; the function is as follows.

a. During the battle, you can open the Mythical Gourd when the Mythical Beast is weak; there is a probability that it will be devoured into the Mythical Gourd to refine into Imp.

b. After setting any Imp as a guard, it will assist itself in battle.

c. When you are defeated in battle, the Imp set as a guard will defend you from fatal attacks and help you escape from the battle.

d. Imp can be sent out for adventures after the training and will be rewarded with the appropriate props.

Because this update has increased a large number of images, which can change some of the image sets, when players use some mods that can change the image sets, it may cause confusion in the game screen. If this happen to you, please cancel the mod and wait patiently for the mod author to fix

Deeply optimize the battle module, improve its performance, making it more smooth. (There may be problem that affix is abnormal, if you find any problem, please join our discord server, leave feedback to us, we will fix it as soon as possible) Added a new mysterious organization adventure which can be triggered in Yongning.