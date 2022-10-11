[0.8.7001 Version update] Mythical Gourd Updated！New elixirs build coming!

- Unlocked the Mythical Gourd; the function is as follows.
a. During the battle, you can open the Mythical Gourd when the Mythical Beast is weak; there is a probability that it will be devoured into the Mythical Gourd to refine into Imp.
b. After setting any Imp as a guard, it will assist itself in battle.
c. When you are defeated in battle, the Imp set as a guard will defend you from fatal attacks and help you escape from the battle.
d. Imp can be sent out for adventures after the training and will be rewarded with the appropriate props.
Because this update has increased a large number of images, which can change some of the image sets, when players use some mods that can change the image sets, it may cause confusion in the game screen. If this happen to you, please cancel the mod and wait patiently for the mod author to fix
Deeply optimize the battle module, improve its performance, making it more smooth. (There may be problem that affix is abnormal, if you find any problem, please join our discord server, leave feedback to us, we will fix it as soon as possible)
Added a new mysterious organization adventure which can be triggered in Yongning.
Added some new elixirs and more new elixirs will be updated continuously.
Optimized the necessary material requirements for some elixir recipes and reduced the difficulty of alchemy.
Optimized the operation experience of the alchemy process and optimized the efficiency of alchemy proficiency and the weight of elixir output.
Added new Rewrite Destiny (Mirage Pot II, Mirage Pot I, Incredible Elixirs, and so on).
Optimized the effect of some of the Rewrite Destiny (Mysterious Shield I, Mysterious Shield II, Mysterious Shield III, Emperor\'s Legacy, Spiritual Sword I, Spiritual Sword II, Spiritual Sword III, Blood Claw I, Blood Claw II, Blood Claw III).
Added 2 sets ofcharacter paintings and some other accessories.
Added the function of viewing the skill description of the Mythical Beas in the pause screen of the dungeon.
Fixed the problem that when the backpack interface is opened to view the prop details interface, the prop details interface can still be clicked after using the shortcut key to close the backpack interface.
Fixed the problem that the Shadowy Finger could not trigger the Fire Star.
Optimized the manual filtering function of the sect's Manual Library and now can record filtering preferences.
Fixed the problem that the sect's spiritual beasts could not be attracted when using the prop Ghost Grass Serum near the sect in the Wayward Desert and Chi You.
