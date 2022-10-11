Halloween Event Preview

Hello Miners,

It’s only been a week since Oktoberfest ended, but Management is already planning the next event to hit the Space Rig. And many of you have already guessed it: Halloween will make its return to Deep Rock Galactic on Tuesday Oct 18th (1pm CEST). And while there are no double Season XP rewards this time around, there’ll still be plenty to experience.

New Event Assignment and Scary Masks

There will be a special Halloween Assignment for you to complete, as has become customary for a DRG event. But you are probably asking what compensation there will be for completing it. A hefty payout, trust us. And on top of that, these two new horrifying additions to your wardrobe:

The ‘Scary Rubber Mask’ is so terrifying that Management had to consult the company health insurance to ensure fright-induced cardiac arrest was covered. The lifeless, glowing eyes and the twisted grin are enough to make anyone jump with fright. It is the most hair-raising, blood-curdling cosmetic item ever made for Deep Rock Galactic and should be worn with consideration to your teammates.

The one behind that is called the ‘Hooded Monster’. It is also very scary.

Space Rig Decoration

You will, of course, also be treated to festive decorations alongside your fellow employees to get you in the proper Halloween spirit. Check back next week to see for yourself.

And just to be clear - there won’t be an equivalent Double Season XP bonus similar to the beer mug hunt during Oktoberfest. It was an experiment we did for Oktoberfest, and we know many of you loved that addition to the usual DRG events. We want to bring back this feature but did not have the production time for it with Halloween, the event being so close to Season 03. But you can expect us to bring that idea with us for future events.

The Halloween event starts Oct 18th (1pm CEST) and ends Nov 1st (1pm CEST), just in time for Season 03: Plaugefall to begin on Nov 3rd. Are you ready for a frighteningly good time? We are.

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew