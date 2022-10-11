That's What Awaits You With The LEGO® Bricktales Release Tomorrow!

We are sooooo close, friends!

We've released a bunch of games now, but right before the release it's always like the first time. We are damn proud of LEGO® Bricktales and confident in our work, but still extremely nervous about how the game will be received by all of you out there...

And so that we can all sleep peacefully (or at least reasonably peacefully) on the last night, we would like to outline in this update what kind of game LEGO Bricktales is and what you can expect of it. Unfortunately, that's all we can do today. Nervousness and all that. You understand... 😅

So, let's go! LEGO Bricktales in a nutshell:

Puzzle adventure game where you explore dioramas fully built out of LEGO bricks and solve problems through building

5 distinct worlds, 1 hub world, for a total of 40+ dioramas

1 self-contained story for each world and one overarching story to connect everything

Intuitive and creative brick-by-brick building

68 construction spots

A sandbox mode where you can freely build within a construction spot after you solved it

24 decorative bricks with 24 different unlockable colors for the sandbox mode

208 additional decorative parts for the sandbox mode, unlockable in 5 packages, 1 for each world

5 unlockable skills to interact with the dioramas and reach new areas as you go (or come back)

116 different wardrobe options (heads, headdress and hair, bodies, legs)

Hidden collectibles and treasure chests to unlock bricks and wardrobe items

Full mouse + keyboard and controller support

Estimated playtime of 7-8 hours to finish the story, plus some more hours to reach 100% completion

This is LEGO Bricktales. No more, but also no less. And believe me, we are really looking forward to sharing our "bricky baby" with you tomorrow! ❤️

Stay safe, lots of love and see you around building yourself through the brick tales!

Tri Do Dinh & the ClockStone Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/