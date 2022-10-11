 Skip to content

Sinner 97: Prologue update for 11 October 2022

Halloween mode update

Sinner 97: Prologue update for 11 October 2022

Option on the menu to play the Halloween mode.

Changes have also been made to AI detection. This is ultimately to make the AI a bit “easier” in the prologue, compared to the main game.

