New features:

Arkio Cloud portal for easy file imports/exports on any device

Additional Arkio Plus Content Pack assets (>50 new materials, props, and components)

New tutorials for passthrough modeling and cloud import/exports

New villa sample scene

Improvements:

Shape feature editing using controller or hand defaults to orthogonal and can be switched to free edits using tool options on bracelet

Import improvements, better support for models with many textures

Updated Unity cloud link to Arkio cloud link system

Faster opening and sharing of large imported models in meetings

Component editing stability

Grouping and ungrouping improvements

Voids can be re-painted with the default white material

Improved VR panel opening positions

Various bug fixes and UX enhancements