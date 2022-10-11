 Skip to content

Arkio update for 11 October 2022

v1.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

New features:
Arkio Cloud portal for easy file imports/exports on any device
Additional Arkio Plus Content Pack assets (>50 new materials, props, and components)
New tutorials for passthrough modeling and cloud import/exports
New villa sample scene

Improvements:
Shape feature editing using controller or hand defaults to orthogonal and can be switched to free edits using tool options on bracelet
Import improvements, better support for models with many textures
Updated Unity cloud link to Arkio cloud link system
Faster opening and sharing of large imported models in meetings
Component editing stability
Grouping and ungrouping improvements
Voids can be re-painted with the default white material
Improved VR panel opening positions
Various bug fixes and UX enhancements

