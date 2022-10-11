 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 11 October 2022

Update 1.2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9697684

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.13 Changelog

CNG: Removed the to-hit bonus for ballistic attacks (other than rockets)
CNG: Spaces no longer allowed in crew given names, surnames, and nicknames

FIX: Crash when an AI unit that was off the visible map attempted to move
FIX: Crash when a crewman with an obsolete skill name was brought into a new campaign
FIX: Key inputs no longer displayed in game menu tabs if game controller is active
FIX: AI units may skip the check to surrender or dig in (Vanagandr)
FIX: KO hits being incorrectly re-rolled before resolution of effects on crew (Vanagandr)
FIX: Crash when scrolling through portrait variants on the Unit Gallery using gamepad input (Vanagandr)

