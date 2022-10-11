Update 1.2.13

1.2.13 Changelog

CNG: Removed the to-hit bonus for ballistic attacks (other than rockets)

CNG: Spaces no longer allowed in crew given names, surnames, and nicknames

FIX: Crash when an AI unit that was off the visible map attempted to move

FIX: Crash when a crewman with an obsolete skill name was brought into a new campaign

FIX: Key inputs no longer displayed in game menu tabs if game controller is active

FIX: AI units may skip the check to surrender or dig in (Vanagandr)

FIX: KO hits being incorrectly re-rolled before resolution of effects on crew (Vanagandr)

FIX: Crash when scrolling through portrait variants on the Unit Gallery using gamepad input (Vanagandr)