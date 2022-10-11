THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME

Watch our video update here:



THE WAIT IS OVER

It’s been three years. Three years long nights, bug fighting and building but the time is finally here. Eville has officially launched on Steam and Xbox Consoles! We’re excited to see you all make new friends in our chaotic Village!

Gearing up for launch the team has been putting most of our efforts into squashing as many bugs as possible. That being said, we do have some new features to share! Let’s jump in!

MAKE IT YOUR HOME

Homes have been something we’ve recently reworked in past updates. Now we want players to be able to make their home interiors stand out from the rest. Homes can now be customized by changing materials and trophies. At the moment you can unlock materials with earnable silver crowns on the store page.

SOMEONE STRANGE HAS APPEARED

The Strangers make their way into Eville. Strangers are neither Villagers or Conspirators and can side with either one, but don’t always have to. Being a stranger means you pursue your own goals. Our first role to break in the Stranger Faction is none other than the long anticipated Shape Shifter.

The Shape Shifter will at random take on roles currently in game with the personal goal to take on a specific role in that game. For example, you have to find a player for that specific role. If you pick a player with the wrong role however you’ll feel the effect of being poisoned. On the other hand, if you select the right player you’ll have successfully fulfilled your goal and they’ll be poisoned as a side effect instead!

BUG FIXES AND CHANGES

We have our long list of defeated bugs that you can check out below

-item stock no longer goes negative when buying items with controller.

-Medic aura no longer stays visible after death.

-Party leader can now leave party.

-Season tier level was off by one.

-pets won't despawn after player leaves lobby.

-Players can no longer block home entrance with barricades

-ShapeeShifter role could not complete quest when if targeted role died

-Skip day hidden on release.

-Players were laying oddly in bed.

-Joining full lobbies showed double error messages.

-Some animations broke interactions such as digging/ paint quest.

-Season avatar rewards showed avatar and avatar-style.

-Selling items as a ghost would grant no money and keep item in inventory.

-ESC key should back you out of a menu in Store & Season and other menus in the main menu (menus menus menus).

For a small team we’ve put so much love into making Eville what it is today and have so much in store for all who enter our village. Thank you to everyone who’s followed our journey leading to this day and we’ll see you in Eville.

HIT US UP

[url=http://discord.eville-game.com]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/37702658/0b0add3beab628de2f65f2d3c34c171d0d62f10b.gif)

[/url]Our Discord server is alive! You can join the conversation and hang out with other fans on the discord server and talk directly to us regarding your thoughts and ideas about Eville.

You can also find us on these platforms:

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Reddit