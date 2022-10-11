Update 2.2.321 and Editions

New cloaks have been added to the loot, several errors with construction have been fixed, and minor improvements. We are working on adding Achievements.

Editions have been added - now you can profitably purchase Game + Rewards bundles at a special price. 25% discount only until the release of the game!

Buy the Bard, Lord of Pain, and Dragon Tamer Editions

Purchase Bard and Lord of Pain Editions on Steam

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Improvements and fixes: