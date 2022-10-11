Update 2.2.321 and Editions

New cloaks have been added to the loot, several errors with construction have been fixed, and minor improvements. We are working on adding Achievements.
Editions have been added - now you can profitably purchase Game + Rewards bundles at a special price. 25% discount only until the release of the game!
Buy the Bard, Lord of Pain, and Dragon Tamer Editions
Purchase Bard and Lord of Pain Editions on Steam
Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.1.321. Changelog
Improvements and fixes:
- Two new cloaks with pockets have been added to the loot (+5 slots). One cloak can be found in the Mysterious hideout, the other in the Secret Thicket on Hard and Nightmare levels (differ in drop rate). Both cloaks can also be found in the Harpy Nest.
- Work has been done to eliminate vulnerabilities in the server code.
- If you cancel the ability yourself, it no longer goes on cooldown.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was impossible to demolish the flat roof of a log house.
- Disabled a check on the ceiling that could erroneously prevent it from being demolished.
- Fixed long recipe names in the craft window.
- Now the chat is protected from too frequent and repetitive messages.
- Now the cursor stays in the chat after sending a message.
- Improved auto-completion of quests.
- Now the empty northeast zones of Iteria are also included in the Plain of Winds.
- Added a quest on Elion to make it easier to build an anvil.
- The Wolf cub pet is now given as a reward for the quest to kill the wolf.
- All helmet variations from previous Supporter Packs are now decorative.
- Fixed rarity of cloaks from packs.
- Fixed the spawn point in the Old Pirate's Cellar.
- Fixed the attack animation of the Elder.
- Fixed a bug due to which sometimes the buttons for accepting the license agreement were off-screen.
Changed files in this update