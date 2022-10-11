Patch Update v2.1.4

All done with a huge week down in Melbourne for PAX Aus, forcing our hand in getting a new patch out and into the world! This patch update adds a number of QoL features and a bunch of great bugs:

Improvements

Added save reset button to options menu

We needed this one BADLY for running the PAX demo.

Added new adventurers display in the newspaper each turn

Added stat bump animation each turn

Fixed up UI and tooltips to keep better track of adventurers

Bugfixes

Adventurers actually come back from quests now

So this pretty massive issue may have been present since the game was released, but here we are quietly patching it now (don't worry, PAX gave the fix a pretty good workout last week).

Fixed up building descriptions

Green dots on upgrades tree set correctly

Fixed tooltip info for base stat upgrades (i.e. food/housing/spending say +5 instead of +1)

A special thank you to Illdiaze for noticing that one!

Cursor doesnt remain invisible when switching to mouse from controller

NEW ADVENTURERS

RESET SAVES

Getting to meet a whole lot of old and new players face-to-face was incredibly energising and we're keen to get a lot more changes out over the coming months, starting with actioning the feedback we got from PAX. Stay tuned because we'll be doing another hot content injection soon along with some more features to match!

As we always say, thank you so much for your patience and support! Please let us know if you encounter any issues and we'll get to fixing it as soon as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team