Oh! Well DLC Out Now!

As the October moon breaks through the sky, the time to spoop draws ever closer!

Feeling brave tonight? How brave?! Brave enough to do battle with hideous monsters? hmmm? Brave enough to sneak around dank castle in the dark?

Well, if you're not, good news, Oh! Well doesn't have that. What it does have is 5 of the hardest levels in Kao The kangaroo history and 5 creepy costumes to unlock...well one is cute more than creepy, but either way!

The Oh! Well DLC is our first content drop with playable levels. Each new Eternal Well focuses on a certain theme, but all of them are a tough challenge!

Hop over to the Oh! Well DLC page to get a look at the content and prepare yourself for the hardest Kao experience yet!