War Thunder update for 11 October 2022

New Rules for UHQ Texture Packs

Build 9697284

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders!
Please note our new rules regarding UHQ content in the Steam client. To avoid possible problems with UHQ texture packs (that frequently cause crashes), from now on, the Steam client will only load them if you have activated the corresponding DLCs with your Steam account and installed them. They’re all free: just don’t forget that you have to activate them to get the best picture quality, even if you used UHQ textures in the past without purchasing. Here they are:

War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
