Key rework

Hello, keys now function properly :D.

Previously the player would drop a key if it moved fast enough, which made it possible to throw keys and led to the level "Force". This mechanic was however also very confusing, frustrating and didn't really have any logical reason for existing. The player has therefore now been given much stronger hands and can hold on to keys moving at any speed.

This change will hopefully make the game more focused, and some levels now also require new interesting solutions.