STARR RINGER update for 11 October 2022

V0.0.5 Update

V0.0.5 - Patch notes

The entire controller can now be utilized. Instead of only the press buttons being usable, you can now use the thumb sticks as well.

  • Thumb Sticks can now be customized.

