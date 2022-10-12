 Skip to content

Letux Game update for 12 October 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9696524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added leader boards for fastest clear and highest level cleared

  • Added new upgrades

  • George will now display the arrow type he will shoot next

  • Richard base sword length increased

  • Dilon base slash size increased

  • Most enemy projectiles have had their travel speed reduced

  • Most melee mobs have had there walk speed slightly reduced

  • Halos have had there travel range limited, can no longer yeet themselves across the map.

  • Halo and Demon Portal have had their spawn rates reduced

  • Swamp monster jump attack should be easier to dodge

  • Demon slash attack should be easier to dodge

  • Evil Eye shoots less lazers during spin attack

  • Fixed bugs and issues.

