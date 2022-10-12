Patch 1.0.2

Changes:

Added leader boards for fastest clear and highest level cleared

Added new upgrades

George will now display the arrow type he will shoot next

Richard base sword length increased

Dilon base slash size increased

Most enemy projectiles have had their travel speed reduced

Most melee mobs have had there walk speed slightly reduced

Halos have had there travel range limited, can no longer yeet themselves across the map.

Halo and Demon Portal have had their spawn rates reduced

Swamp monster jump attack should be easier to dodge

Demon slash attack should be easier to dodge

Evil Eye shoots less lazers during spin attack