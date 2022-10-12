Patch 1.0.2

Changes:
-
Added leader boards for fastest clear and highest level cleared
-
Added new upgrades
-
George will now display the arrow type he will shoot next
-
Richard base sword length increased
-
Dilon base slash size increased
-
Most enemy projectiles have had their travel speed reduced
-
Most melee mobs have had there walk speed slightly reduced
-
Halos have had there travel range limited, can no longer yeet themselves across the map.
-
Halo and Demon Portal have had their spawn rates reduced
-
Swamp monster jump attack should be easier to dodge
-
Demon slash attack should be easier to dodge
-
Evil Eye shoots less lazers during spin attack
-
Fixed bugs and issues.