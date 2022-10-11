Changelog 1.5.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9696287 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 09:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellows Winemakers!

I'm so sorry that this little update is coming late, it was supposed to come out last week!

In this update we gonna address some big game braking/save braking bugs:

FIX Workshop grapes import during a game

FIX Workshop load and play with an edited custom grape

FIX Black screen during turn change when missed press value

FIX Loading a save game when missing vineyard density value

FIX NaN value and 2 billions cash error

FIX minor bug fix

If you want to play with custom Workshop grapes on an already begun game you can import them here

Settings-> Gameplay -> Import

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome