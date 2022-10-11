Changelog 1.5.2 update

Hello fellows Winemakers!
I'm so sorry that this little update is coming late, it was supposed to come out last week!
In this update we gonna address some big game braking/save braking bugs:
- FIX Workshop grapes import during a game
- FIX Workshop load and play with an edited custom grape
- FIX Black screen during turn change when missed press value
- FIX Loading a save game when missing vineyard density value
- FIX NaN value and 2 billions cash error
- FIX minor bug fix
If you want to play with custom Workshop grapes on an already begun game you can import them here
Settings-> Gameplay -> Import
That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:
https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3
As alway stay awesome
Changed files in this update