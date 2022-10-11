Alpha 4.2 - More Achievements, New Song Chart and A SongChart Editor!

Alpha 4.2 is here with quite a few changes coming with it!

So, here's what's changed

I have added more achievements to the game!

Myzters have gotten a reanimation with others on the way!

I have been trying to descope the project so that I can manage to finish the development as soon as possible so stuff like the Edoren System, Online Multiplayer and the like have been removed from the list due to budget and burnout reasons.

I have also been busy drawing new cover artworks for the characters in selection screen. More are on the way



I've also added the setting to change the note fall speed

I've made a new song chart for one of the songs "Cookies" which is harder than the rest of the songs.

One big update would be the addition of a Level Editor that makes creating new song charts alot easier than it used to be! You can use it if you have access to the UGC DLC.

Here's a video showcasing how it works, a more functional guide shall be coming soon, till then feel free to experiment! :D

