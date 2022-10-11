Day one Patch

High-speed patch of the first day:

▪ Technical fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;

▪ Processing and improvement of the sound engine;

▪ Improved operation and responsiveness of gamepads;

▪ Optimization of the description of game modes;

▪ Correction of minor errors;

▪ Correction of localizations.

Many other minor changes and fixes:

▪ In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

