Small patch notes for Patch 1.2.0.14762

Build 9696085 · Last edited 11 October 2022

We fixed some minor issues some of you reported with the last patch, such as:

The final achievement did not trigger correctly for everyone. That should now be fixed and update once you restart the game

SteamVR launched automatically even if not playing the VR version

the invert camera options in the menu were reset to the default value automatically

font sizes and colors in some menu areas were updated for better readability on SteamDeck

If you find more issues and bugs, please continue to report :)