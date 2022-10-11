Small patch notes for Patch 1.2.0.14762

We fixed some minor issues some of you reported with the last patch, such as:
- The final achievement did not trigger correctly for everyone. That should now be fixed and update once you restart the game
- SteamVR launched automatically even if not playing the VR version
- the invert camera options in the menu were reset to the default value automatically
- font sizes and colors in some menu areas were updated for better readability on SteamDeck
If you find more issues and bugs, please continue to report :)
Changed files in this update