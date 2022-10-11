 Skip to content

Lost Ember update for 11 October 2022

Small patch notes for Patch 1.2.0.14762

Patch 1.2.0.14762

We fixed some minor issues some of you reported with the last patch, such as:

  • The final achievement did not trigger correctly for everyone. That should now be fixed and update once you restart the game
  • SteamVR launched automatically even if not playing the VR version
  • the invert camera options in the menu were reset to the default value automatically
  • font sizes and colors in some menu areas were updated for better readability on SteamDeck

If you find more issues and bugs, please continue to report :)

