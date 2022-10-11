NEW CRAZY UPDATE YOU SHOULD TRY!

Hello dear,
We made some changes:
- 3 New venues (Tabuk, Luxor and Oymyakon)
- Better ranking (daily, weekly, monthly and top 100 players)
- Ball hook
- Bug fixed
Kindly let us know what you think about it.
Thank you, much love!
Eduard
