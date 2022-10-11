NEW CRAZY UPDATE YOU SHOULD TRY!

Share · View all patches · Build 9696080 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 08:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear,

We made some changes:

3 New venues (Tabuk, Luxor and Oymyakon)

Better ranking (daily, weekly, monthly and top 100 players)

Ball hook

Bug fixed

Kindly let us know what you think about it.

Thank you, much love!

Eduard