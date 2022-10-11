 Skip to content

CLASHBOWL update for 11 October 2022

NEW CRAZY UPDATE YOU SHOULD TRY!

Build 9696080 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello dear,

We made some changes:

  • 3 New venues (Tabuk, Luxor and Oymyakon)
  • Better ranking (daily, weekly, monthly and top 100 players)
  • Ball hook
  • Bug fixed

Kindly let us know what you think about it.

Thank you, much love!
Eduard

