Asterigos: Curse of Stars is available now!

The time has come, and the gates of the legendary City of Aphes are now open to you, brave warriors!

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is available now!

Enter the legendary City of Aphes and uncover the mystery of the curse that has been stricken upon it. Fight against dozens of cursed enemies, face more than 20 mythical bosses, immerse yourself in a world full of mystery and secrets, and forge your legacy in the ‘New Game +’ mode!

We hope you enjoy the game as much as we enjoyed developing it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1731070/Asterigos_Curse_of_the_Stars/

Watch the release trailer

Game Editions

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition

Embark on the adventure with Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition which includes:

The original Asterigos: Curse of the Stars game copy

Asterigos: Call of the Paragons DLC, featuring new story and content. Coming in 2023*

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Ultimate Edition

Do you want even more unique content from the Asterigos universe? Get the Ultimate Edition that includes:

The original Asterigos: Curse of the Stars game copy

Asterigos: Call of the Paragons DLC, featuring new story and content. Coming in 2023*

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Asterigos: Call of the Paragons DLC will be available in 2023. Follow our updates on Steam and social media for the updates.

Join our community

Make sure to join the official Discord server to chat with fellow travellers, and follow us on social media to stay up to date with all the news!