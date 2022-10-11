V1.0.16 Major Updates

1、 The duel mechanism has been modified, becoming more exciting and interesting! Now, the conditions for triggering a kill in a duel posture are relaxed. Players can enter the duel posture when they are moving. They can fire a kill bullet as long as they do not draw the gun in advance. As a remedy, players will not be able to use the master skill [Bullet Time] in the duel!

2、 Balance adjustment:

【1】 Bony Dragon Anis's bone spur skill range has been enhanced, and his HP has been slightly increased.

【2】 The Mac has added a mechanism that will break the whirlwind chop into a short hard straight after being hit by a detonated grenade. This will make the players more proactive in the process of fighting McLaren! It is no longer the opportunity before.

【3】 The life of the puppet summoned by the boss in the second stage is slightly increased to prevent players from killing the puppet without brains.

【4】 The secret skill of # 0 machine * Shark chopping iron will add hit and blood sucking. Players need to break the barrier more actively to prevent him from returning blood.

【5】 The Great Sage of Qitian has been strengthened in all aspects. Heihei, the details are confidential.

3、 New cowboy dress [pink memory]. Players can find a new NPC [old A corn] in Sunny Town after passing a custom at will in EA version, and get this reward through dialogue! This is the exclusive reward dress for EA players!

4、 The expected fist master skill [Fight Cows Across the Mountain] has been completed. Players are requested to explore their own learning methods.

5、 The Sanyu Island [Divine Bow Burst] Challenge adds 140 and 200 bonus points, which can quickly increase the proficiency to 50 and 100, respectively, so that the veteran can pass the second pass.