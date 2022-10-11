F1® Manager 2022 Official Soundtrack | Listen Now on YouTube

By popular demand, we're delighted to share over five hours of the official F1® Manager 2022 soundtrack, for you to listen to at any time!
Perfect for background music to focus your mind and shut off distractions, the OST features audio from multiple menus and areas of the game, created by the fantastic Frontier Developments Audio team.
Track list:
Jasper Scholma: Subway (trailer edit)
Bob & Barn: Race Day
Bob & Barn: Practice & Qualifying
Vince Welch: Halo
Vince Welch: Chicane
Vince Welch: Lights Out
Vince Welch: Smoke
Ross Fortune: Downforce
Ross Fortune: Straight Line Speed
Ross Fortune: Pressure
Ross Fortune: Slicks
Dan Millidge: Find The Edge
Dan Millidge: Level Up
Dan Millidge: State of Mind
Dan Millidge: Prepare to Win
Dan Millidge: Get Ready
Dan Millidge: Running Out of Time
Dan Millidge: Wondertech
Dan Millidge: Engines Ready
Dan Millidge: Practice
Tom Langan: Deep Science
Tom Langan: Titanium Clutch
Tom Langan: Mood Technology
Tom Langan: Motion and Pressure
Alex Burnett: Slipstream
Alex Burnett: Friction
Alex Burnett: Telemetry
Alex Burnett: Turbocharged
J.J. Ipsen: Apex
J.J. Ipsen: Eyes on the Prize
Stefan Almqvist: The Coanda Mind
Stefan Almqvist: Lock-up Tendencies
Bob & Barn: Circuit
Bob & Barn: Chequered Focus
Dan Millidge: Train Up
Dan Millidge: Measure Twice
Dan Millidge: Fuel Up
Bob & Barn - Momentum
Bob & Barn - UpShift Mentality
Bob & Barn - New Circuit
