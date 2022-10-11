F1® Manager 2022 Official Soundtrack | Listen Now on YouTube

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

By popular demand, we're delighted to share over five hours of the official F1® Manager 2022 soundtrack, for you to listen to at any time!

Perfect for background music to focus your mind and shut off distractions, the OST features audio from multiple menus and areas of the game, created by the fantastic Frontier Developments Audio team.

Track list:

Jasper Scholma: Subway (trailer edit)

Bob & Barn: Race Day

Bob & Barn: Practice & Qualifying

Vince Welch: Halo

Vince Welch: Chicane

Vince Welch: Lights Out

Vince Welch: Smoke

Ross Fortune: Downforce

Ross Fortune: Straight Line Speed

Ross Fortune: Pressure

Ross Fortune: Slicks

Dan Millidge: Find The Edge

Dan Millidge: Level Up

Dan Millidge: State of Mind

Dan Millidge: Prepare to Win

Dan Millidge: Get Ready

Dan Millidge: Running Out of Time

Dan Millidge: Wondertech

Dan Millidge: Engines Ready

Dan Millidge: Practice

Tom Langan: Deep Science

Tom Langan: Titanium Clutch

Tom Langan: Mood Technology

Tom Langan: Motion and Pressure

Alex Burnett: Slipstream

Alex Burnett: Friction

Alex Burnett: Telemetry

Alex Burnett: Turbocharged

J.J. Ipsen: Apex

J.J. Ipsen: Eyes on the Prize

Stefan Almqvist: The Coanda Mind

Stefan Almqvist: Lock-up Tendencies

Bob & Barn: Circuit

Bob & Barn: Chequered Focus

Dan Millidge: Train Up

Dan Millidge: Measure Twice

Dan Millidge: Fuel Up

Bob & Barn - Momentum

Bob & Barn - UpShift Mentality

Bob & Barn - New Circuit