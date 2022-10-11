Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.316.146

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

Adjusted the dry feces output of public toilets

Adjusted the zoom ratio of some windows when the window zoom is set to zoom in (>50%)

The default production limit of processed food and beverage products is adjusted to 500

Performance optimization:

Changed the UI of save game

Replaced the new game pause screen effect

Optimized the effect of some interfaces

Bugfixs:

Fixed the problem that the game could not be entered when some mods were selected

Fixed the problem that the immune disease effect in the health bonus is invalid (the old archives that are already in the bonus range need to be re-raised to the bonus range after reducing their health to obtain this effect correctly)

Fixed the problem of tech progress refresh

Fixed the problem that the building priority construction icon disappeared

Fixed the problem that the loading interface picture and progress bar would be abnormal

Fixed the bonus of the fertile soil point of the composting plant to the water nursery

Fixed the problem of flickering in clinic and hospital models

Fixed the problem of abnormal display in some interfaces

Fixed the problem that some interface texts were abnormal

Fixed the problem that the background frame rate limit did not take effect in windowed mode

Fixed the problem that the model of the Grand Palace displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where an error message would pop up after the Easter Island script was completed

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

