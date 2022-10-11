Hotfix 0.4.6b

Hello everyone!

This is hopefully the last patch regarding performance and bugs for The Great Forge. That does not mean I don't have of bugs to fix and improvements to make, but at some point we have to move on to new content before coming back to bugs.

Performances Issues

Thanks to The Great Forge and from your feedback, I've managed to find a number of effects that were severely impacting performance. If you've been using the following skills or effects, you probably had performance issues inside The Great Forge (and in high-density areas in the rest of the game) that should now be gone:

Neriya's Shield and any effect applying Chill to enemies.

Arcane Clones casting Ray of Obliteration

Vindictive Slam.

As for Vindictive Slam and Ray of Obliteration, we've had to make a couple of mechanical changes to improve performance aswell, which are listed below.

Balance Changes

Today is not about balance, but only about fixing bugs and improving performance. But on top of making performance improvements on the following skills, it was also necessary to tone them down to limit the huge number of collisions they may have at higher Wrath Levels with some Builds.

Ray of Obliteration

The range of Ray of Obliteration cast by Arcane Clones has been reduced by about 25%.

Vindictive Slam

Vindictive Slam can no longer be triggered on enemies already being targetted by a Vindictive Slam Hammer.

There is now a small delay between Vindictive Slams so that multiple Vindictive Slams do not fall at the same time.

The main issue with Vindictive Slam is the amount of Hammers landing which is clearly too high, despite the change listed above. We will figure out a way to balance it, but later.

However, the main issue performance-wise was that when multiple Vindictive Slams were triggered during the same frame, they would all land and deal AoE damage at the exact same frame as well, freezing the game for a short time. Which should no longer occur.

That being said, and until we've made proper balance changes, low-end configurations will probably still struggle to run the build.

Bugs fixed

The Great Forge

War Chest Quantity is now properly additive with Goldus and Slorm Quantity instead of being multiplicative. The correct values were displayed on the War Chest UI but incorrectly calculated at the moment of looting, resulting in large differences between both values.

You now need to unlock The Slorm Temple to unlock The Great Forge.

A Single Obelisk should no longer prevent you from opening your War Chest.

Cataclysm Tooltips should no longer display wrong Breach informations.

The Curse based on Reapersmith Spirit should now properly work.

The Cataclysm "Gravity" should now be be properly working in The Great Forge.

The Cataclysm "To Each His Own" should now be properly working in The Great Forge.

The Cataclysm "Tenacious" should no longer always grant 100% Tenacity regardless of its rarity.

Reaper Runes

There were rounding issues with Activation Runes and they should now display their proper Activation Condition.

The Mighty Knight

Fast Rebound can no longer be upgraded above its Max Upgrade rank.

Deflect and other visual FXs should now remain centered when Whirlwind is active.

The Fierce Huntress

Traps + Gravity Belt should no longer stop heavier enemies from moving inside The Great Forge.

Fist of the Wild + Volatile Hurricane should now spread properly on enemies out of the screen.

The Mischievous Mage

Time-Lock should no longer interrupt Bosses.

Arcane Clones will now properly stop casting when the player dies.

Ray of Obliteration should now properly gain Mastery over time when cast by Clones.

Slorm Reapers

Reaper of Vindictive Slam now displays the proper Per Level upgrades.

Damages from Vindictive Slam is now properly affected by Slorm Reaper Affinity (they were in the tooltip, not ingame).

Reaper of the Temple Keeper: The Mini-Keeper should now properly follow your orders, including inside The Slorm Temple.

Reaper of Necromancy / Reaper of Temple Keeper: you should no longer have to resummon minions everytime you start a new floor.

Fate-Crusher no longer benefit from Affinity on your Equipment.

Fate-Crusher: Fulgurorn's Dedication now increases the Affinity Level instead of Reaper Level.

Fate-Crusher: Primordial Malediction should now be properly working.

Story

Act 3 - Mission 9: Alarin - School Seals on the ground should no longer be randomly destroyed.

Act 3 - Mission 4: School Emblem should now be properly dropping everytime you complete the Mission.

Various

Fixed a couple of crashes.

That's about it!