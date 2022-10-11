Server is now open

The server is reopened.
Hence, we apologize for the inconvenience.
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
Thank you
Home Sweet Home Team : Survive
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว
อย่างไรก็ตามทีมงานต้องขออภัยจากปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นมา ณ ที่นี้ด้วยนะคะ
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
ขอบคุณค่ะ
ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home Team : Survive
