Home Sweet Home Survive update for 11 October 2022

Server is now open

The server is reopened.
Hence, we apologize for the inconvenience.

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

Thank you
Home Sweet Home Team : Survive

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว
อย่างไรก็ตามทีมงานต้องขออภัยจากปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นมา ณ ที่นี้ด้วยนะคะ

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ขอบคุณค่ะ
ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home Team : Survive

