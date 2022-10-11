Dome Keeper Patch 3

Hello Keepers!

It is patch time again. Thank you for all the feedback and bug reports you've shared! With your help, Dome Keeper can get better and better.

If you were struck by a savegame issue on Steam Deck, check out this thread for a solution. ZeP found a solution how to recover your savegame. https://steamcommunity.com/app/1637320/discussions/0/3391798007040691865/

The savegame is not lost, but Steam Deck has switched between the Linux build and the Windows+Proton build, switching save directories in the process. This is out of our control right now, but we are talking with the Steam Support in how to improve this

Behind the scenes we are also working on major content updates - more on that in the coming weeks.



double the iron, double the fun



v41.4.11

fixed cheat detection having a lot of false positives. Old highscores might be gone now, as they falsely got flagged as cheated. This will be a thing we continuously improve, so more and more cheat/exploit runs are caught. We also clean the leaderboards from time to time.

added "double iron" run modifier for relic hunt as a challenge to your logistic setup. It doubles both the iron cost of upgrades as well as the iron amount found underground.

automatically switching to larger font sizes, when playing on steam deck

fixed big ticks going into a state of being stunned and invincible, when caught in an orchard root while burrowing

fixed stun laser trying to rotate underneath the dome

fixed maze and long cycle modifier being incomptible

memory upgrade of probe is now not exclusive to the other higher tier upgrades**

changed condenser code slightly, possible fixing an issue with it stopping production

possibly fixed teleporter teleporting to the same place where it started

pet will now not wildly jump positions if out of sight

controller vibration will now only happen if controller is actually used

fixed orchard and repellent charging up in the initial grace period, where no monsters spawn

reduced number of monsters that can be on screen at the same time, more so for hardest difficulty

punishers are much more effective now, and won't trigger when not intended

fixed controller not vibrating, if any given vibration would go over 100%

focus continue button in main menu, if it is available

increased the density spread, so more tiles belong to the extreme hardness stages

increased difference between hardness 2 and 3, raised hardness 5 a bit and lowered progression between biomes slightly

fixed map being cut off when zoomed out in 16:10

changed font for hungarian

prestige scores of 0 won't be uploaded anymore

fixed mode button not switching correctly to the button left of it, for some languages

reduced drillbert drill upgrade costs a bit

Don't forget we have a list of known issues in the discussions thread here on Steam, so keep an eye on that and if you run into any issues please let us know



Feel free to join our Discord and share your feedback with us there too!

Enjoy!

