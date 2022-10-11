 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 11 October 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.5

Build 9695533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.5.
Changes are below:

Improvements

  • Added larger scale recipes to the schematics list (XXL and XXXL items now require schematics.)
  • Use localized material names on reticle when looking at voxels or dirt in the world.
  • [FTUE outpost] New arrow stickers guide the player to the elevator.

Bug Fixes

  • [Challenges] Air/Space Delivery Challenge: fixed instances where dropping off items would not complete objectives.
  • [WTB] Fixed Space Delivery Challenge starting waypoint that was too far away.
  • Fixed element displacement that could sometimes be reverted.
  • Fixed a hack that could allow players to see through walls.
  • Fixed teleportation unit lock at the end of the aerial challenge.
  • Replacing a core resets its restore count properly.
  • Fixed issues with asteroid spawning.
  • Fixed market distance upon leaving tutorials/challenges. (Also fixed "aegis space market" being default marketplace if your setting was "closest marketplace" after leaving tutorials).
  • Fixed bookmark location action in DSAT & context menu on coordinate in chat panel.
  • Don't show the "fuel consumption" property for items that don't consume fuel.
  • [Harvesting Tutorial] Aphelia's textbox no longer blocks nanocrafter steps at low resolution.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

