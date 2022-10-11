Dual Universe - Release 1.0.5

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.5.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Added larger scale recipes to the schematics list (XXL and XXXL items now require schematics.)

Use localized material names on reticle when looking at voxels or dirt in the world.

[FTUE outpost] New arrow stickers guide the player to the elevator.

Bug Fixes

[Challenges] Air/Space Delivery Challenge: fixed instances where dropping off items would not complete objectives.

[WTB] Fixed Space Delivery Challenge starting waypoint that was too far away.

Fixed element displacement that could sometimes be reverted.

Fixed a hack that could allow players to see through walls.

Fixed teleportation unit lock at the end of the aerial challenge.

Replacing a core resets its restore count properly.

Fixed issues with asteroid spawning.

Fixed market distance upon leaving tutorials/challenges. (Also fixed "aegis space market" being default marketplace if your setting was "closest marketplace" after leaving tutorials).

Fixed bookmark location action in DSAT & context menu on coordinate in chat panel.

Don't show the "fuel consumption" property for items that don't consume fuel.

[Harvesting Tutorial] Aphelia's textbox no longer blocks nanocrafter steps at low resolution.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!