Dual Universe - Release 1.0.5

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.5.
Changes are below:
Improvements
- Added larger scale recipes to the schematics list (XXL and XXXL items now require schematics.)
- Use localized material names on reticle when looking at voxels or dirt in the world.
- [FTUE outpost] New arrow stickers guide the player to the elevator.
Bug Fixes
- [Challenges] Air/Space Delivery Challenge: fixed instances where dropping off items would not complete objectives.
- [WTB] Fixed Space Delivery Challenge starting waypoint that was too far away.
- Fixed element displacement that could sometimes be reverted.
- Fixed a hack that could allow players to see through walls.
- Fixed teleportation unit lock at the end of the aerial challenge.
- Replacing a core resets its restore count properly.
- Fixed issues with asteroid spawning.
- Fixed market distance upon leaving tutorials/challenges. (Also fixed "aegis space market" being default marketplace if your setting was "closest marketplace" after leaving tutorials).
- Fixed bookmark location action in DSAT & context menu on coordinate in chat panel.
- Don't show the "fuel consumption" property for items that don't consume fuel.
- [Harvesting Tutorial] Aphelia's textbox no longer blocks nanocrafter steps at low resolution.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
Changed files in this update