DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER EARLY ACCESS RELEASE



THE GAME IS OUT NOW IN EARLY ACCESS!

THERE'S ALSO A SPECIAL RELEASE SALE GOING ON SO GRAB IT WHILE YOU CAN!

Also

What's new about the Early Access release anyway?



Added a new Dimension, " THE CANCER "

" It comes with a new Weapon, "The Cauterizer"

3 (or 4?) new enemy types

Two new Secret Levels

Improved enemy visibilty greatly

The Mechavore can now be stunned via the Shocker Punch

The Shocker punch now has a much improved AOE for when your dashing

Also did some other balance changes on the Shocker punch to encourage you to not rely on it fully, and actually use the movement mechanics to get Ammo Crates.

Added an optional HUD element that shows how many alt fires you have left.

Many bugfixes

Added the backrooms.

If you buy the Early Access version you will also get access to more content as it releases. Currently my plans are to introduce the 4rth Dimension, most likely within a month or two.

I can't give you much yet due to spoiler purposes, but I can tell you that there will probably be a Grappel Hook.

The price will most likely increase a bit as more content is added so be sure to get it while it's cheap!

Also the demo is no longer planned to be updated.