Gedonia is out of Early Access!

Hello everyone!

I am very happy to announce that the game is now officially out of Early Access and version 1.0 is out!

After 3,5 years in development, and 2,5 years in Early Access, it feels so surreal writing this. This game became a huge part of my life. As long as I remember, I wanted to make a roleplaying game like this. I remember walking with my friend back in 2019, and telling him that I want to actually make a game like this, and him telling me that I've lost my mind. Everyone around me was telling me that it's improssible to make huge open world RPG as a solo developer.

In a way, they were right. Even though I am at this point now, I wasn't completely alone. I still required a help from people for certain tasks, and, of course I couldn't make this without you, my community. I want to thank everyone who supported me through the years of development with their valuable feedback, suggestions and bug reports. The amount of support I received from people around the globe is incredible, and I am really lucky.

What is the state of the game in 1.0?

The game is not perfect. There are still small bugs and issues that can be encountered, which I will still work on fixing. There is always more polishing that can be done. But what 1.0 really means, is that all the content I was originally planning to implement from the start is in the game now, it is working as intended and can be completed. In fact, right now there are actually more stuff in here, that I originally planned, for example I wasn't planning on implementing mod support, but I decided otherwise during the development.

Of course, people will always want more. More features, more content, more cool stuff. It's understandable. While the concept of the game is insanely ambitious for one person, it's still limited by what I can realistically do. Some of the stuff that people want, like realistic NPC simulation in cities is so complex, that even huge companies like Bethesda couldn't do it properly. So it's impossible for me, especially on the first try, maybe I could give it a crack on the next projects. Right now I wanted to focus on the things that are already in the game as best as I can.

What's next for the game?

During launch period, I will support the game and release small fixes and patches, if needed. After that I plan to take a small break for a couple of weeks, and then I will start working on a number of updates, I planned to add post-release.

There will be one or two smaller patches with more endgame content, but the big one will be a patch with Northern Kingdoms, which I announced some time ago. This will be a huge update with a new gigantic zone, a ton of new content and mechanics, so it will take some time to do it right. If all goes well, there also will be more similar huge updates all through 2023.

What's after that? We'll see, maybe I will start teasing my new project, which I started to think about recently.

Thank you for your support!

