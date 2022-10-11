 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 11 October 2022

Floorplans

Build 9695082

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overhauled the floorplan system to make creating and adjusting rooms more intuitive. There is also now a wiki guide for floorplans!

Unfortunately, the save format also had to be changed. This means that save files prior to this version are now incompatible. Please post in the forum or on the Discord server for help with converting your layouts to the new version.

Other changes include:

  • Consolidated movement and viewing options into a separate panel, under the "View & Move Options" button. This reduces clutter in the main UI.
  • Doors now snap and stay at ground level
  • Deleting a wall no longer deletes the attached doors or windows
  • Bug fix: Undo-ing size changes caused distortions for adjustable frames (e.g. Wood Picture Frame)
  • Furniture fix: Invisible materials at the back of Mesh Chair, Curtain, and Curtain Front
  • Furniture fix: Window Frame was missing glass panels, which meant that it could only be selected by clicking on the narrow frame.

