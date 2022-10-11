[Cronous Global] - Emergency Maintenance 10/11/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9695080 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

🔊🔊🔊 Attention Cronians! 🔊🔊🔊

🛠 We would like to inform everyone that Cronous Global shall perform server emergency maintenance.

[Estimated Time]

2 - 3 Hours

[Start Schedule]

Start - October 11, 2022 | 3:00 AM EST in all servers

Please make sure you log out before the maintenance starts. During the maintenance, the game will be inaccessible.

For any questions or inquiries, feel free to contact us using our Cronous CS link or our official Facebook fan pages!

💬 https://www.facebook.com/cronousVFUN

💬 Cronous CS link

While waiting for the servers to go up, you can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. 💬Discord: https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh

Thank you for the support!

-Cronous Global Valofe Team