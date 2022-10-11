Peregrine Update v1.1.1 - 10/11/22

Hello everybody! Hope you are all doing well.

Welcome to this amazing update of Peregrine, new Abilities were added and also glitches were fixed!

Again I wish to tell you thank you so much for whoever purchased the game and for your support.

Here is a list of updated things for the new version:

Added: Sophia's Blessing Ability;

Added: Execute skillful enemies;

Added: Start cutscenes are played only once;

Added: Stunned enemies now have a notify on their head;

Added: New checkpoints included;

Fixed: Attack glitch fixed;

Fixed: Collision glitch fixed;

Others: Scenery improved;

Peregrine v1.1.1 is now live!

Note 1: For those who are waiting controller support, we're still working on that, we apologise!

Note 2: Don't worry! You won't lose your progress!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, it really means too much to me!

If you have any suggestions and feedback, please let me know. And if you wish please join our Discord group, we'll post some demonstrations there before release the next update.

You can watch the update demonstration at our YouTube Channel: Peregrine - Official Gameplay Trailer 2

You're all amazing!

Take care and have a good day.