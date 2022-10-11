 Skip to content

Toram Online update for 11 October 2022

Application Update

Build 9694636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Toram Online.

We would like to announce the update for the app.

For details, please check the following.

Update Contents

The following issues have been fixed.
  • The skill "Eternal Nightmare" is not working properly.

Changed files in this update

Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
  • Loading history…
