New Competitive Season + Free Halloween Skin!

New Leaderboard Season

There's a few big balance changes that involve scoring and power buffs, so we're going to begin the next competitive season!

Free Halloween Skin

Thanks for playing Harvest Hero Origins and joining our community, here's a Halloween treat!

Patch Notes

New Ultra Difficulty! (+20% max score cap)

Clones now have a 15 second time limit

Score is halved in co-op mode (previously co-op games were able to accumulate twice as many points in the same amount of waves)

Bug Fixes: