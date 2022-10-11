 Skip to content

Harvest Hero Origins update for 11 October 2022

New Competitive Season + Free Halloween Skin!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Leaderboard Season

There's a few big balance changes that involve scoring and power buffs, so we're going to begin the next competitive season!

Free Halloween Skin

Thanks for playing Harvest Hero Origins and joining our community, here's a Halloween treat!

Patch Notes

  • New Ultra Difficulty! (+20% max score cap)
  • Clones now have a 15 second time limit
  • Score is halved in co-op mode (previously co-op games were able to accumulate twice as many points in the same amount of waves)
Bug Fixes:
  • P2 Harvest Hero will no longer give all of their points earned by ground shockwaves to P1
  • Shroomella and Zach charge meter bugs fixed
  • Flame Guard SFX are now cleared on game over
  • Clones no longer live on when the player dies :(
  • Fix Flame Guard damage
  • Toast notifications are now capped at 5

