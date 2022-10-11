 Skip to content

Mushroom Card RPG update for 11 October 2022

Mushroom Card RPG v1.1 file browser version update！

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • File browser added! click the "plus sign on the right side of the input box" to use it for file path selection.

  • In the combat, the enemies' action sequence is changed to fixed, from the last one in the team to the leader, so it's easier to design the enemy's AI strategy.

  • 0 damage can now trigger passive spells.

  • The skill condition "Has Passive Skill" is changed to "Has Skill Or Passive".

BUG Fix

  • Editor camera state cannot be saved

  • Passive triggered by HP<=0 cannot play its effect

  • Passive triggered by HP<=0 triggered repeatedly under near death protection

  • Projectiles are not displayed in the white line track effect

  • The notation of "item name * quantity" does not take effect in the Act Condition "own item"

  • Change "damage multipler" to "damage buff" to prevent mis-understanding

