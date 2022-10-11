Mushroom Card RPG v1.1 file browser version update！

New features
-
File browser added! click the "plus sign on the right side of the input box" to use it for file path selection.
-
In the combat, the enemies' action sequence is changed to fixed, from the last one in the team to the leader, so it's easier to design the enemy's AI strategy.
-
0 damage can now trigger passive spells.
-
The skill condition "Has Passive Skill" is changed to "Has Skill Or Passive".
BUG Fix
-
Editor camera state cannot be saved
-
Passive triggered by HP<=0 cannot play its effect
-
Passive triggered by HP<=0 triggered repeatedly under near death protection
-
Projectiles are not displayed in the white line track effect
-
The notation of "item name * quantity" does not take effect in the Act Condition "own item"
-
Change "damage multipler" to "damage buff" to prevent mis-understanding
Changed files in this update