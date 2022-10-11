October 11th Update Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 9694239 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 02:32:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders,

The update for Oct. 11th, 2022 is complete.

If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.

Limited Time Packages have returned!

Thanks to your support, the limited time "Troop Leader Package" that includes a limited costume returns!

※ Available until Oct. 25th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

Pickup Gacha is open!

Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate is open!

Roll each gacha for a certain amount of time to get guaranteed rewards!

※ The gacha coin can't be used in in this Pickup Gacha, and the Pickup Gacha rewards cannot be obtained from normal gachas (Premium, Ticket gachas)

※ Pickup gacha (Limited/Repeat): Supporter "[UR] [Mob Boss] Oboro", Weapons "【UR】 Koukawa Style Moon Dragon" (Oboro), "【SR】 Twin Moons" (Oboro)

※ Pickup Gacha until Oct. 25th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

"Happy Halloween" Costumes are back!

The task force is back for another round of Trick or Treat!

Don't miss the two returning costumes of "Happy Halloween"!

※ Available until Oct. 25th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 3 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

mander5265892

iman

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Stay tuned!