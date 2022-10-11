Update Notes for Oct 11

Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 6, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.
hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding
-Fixed a bug where under certain resolutions, some uis are mispositioned(Players using square screens please use windowed mode and adjust window size to 16:9 aspect ratio)
-Added a list in character info window for obtained technique combos
-Added descriptions for follow-up attack and luck in character info window(mouse hover)
-Added keyboard button tip for sell/read
-Updated rewards from reading skills: enhance comprehension or 1 of the 4 basic trainings
-Spiker attack now follows player
-Spiker's combo effect needle count changed from 6->8(2x4)
-Spiker's combo effect needle travel speed increased by 80%
-Adjusted Yin-Yang's combo attack effects transparency
-Adjusted Green Dragon Blast's skill animation effect(Aoe size not effected)
-Updated codes for preloading scenes(May be a fix for startup crashs or lags)
-Thunder quench effect during tribulations while having <<Conduct Thunder>> of base health +0.5 changed to +1
-Attack training of +0.5 base attack changed to +1
-Lifespanless max health reduction changed from -20% to -10%
-When obtaining follow techniqes, a icon will be added at the bottom of the screen to display timer/count: Hot Pursuit, Mad Slice Technique, Crushing Force, Well Timed Attack
-Changed player spawn position on floating island
-Fixed a bug where items can be duplicated by continuously pressing interact(?)
-Fixed a bug where cultivation methods do not proc combo checks
-Name of soul bound selections on floating island changed to always display
-Solid thunder(fabao) and Fast cutting knife(fabao)'s damage ratio changed to 50% of previous
-Samadhi fire's multicast count damage bonus changed from 10% to 50%
