Update Notes for Oct 11

Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 6, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Fixed a bug where under certain resolutions, some uis are mispositioned(Players using square screens please use windowed mode and adjust window size to 16:9 aspect ratio)

-Added a list in character info window for obtained technique combos

-Added descriptions for follow-up attack and luck in character info window(mouse hover)

-Added keyboard button tip for sell/read

-Updated rewards from reading skills: enhance comprehension or 1 of the 4 basic trainings

-Spiker attack now follows player

-Spiker's combo effect needle count changed from 6->8(2x4)

-Spiker's combo effect needle travel speed increased by 80%

-Adjusted Yin-Yang's combo attack effects transparency

-Adjusted Green Dragon Blast's skill animation effect(Aoe size not effected)

-Updated codes for preloading scenes(May be a fix for startup crashs or lags)

-Thunder quench effect during tribulations while having <<Conduct Thunder>> of base health +0.5 changed to +1

-Attack training of +0.5 base attack changed to +1

-Lifespanless max health reduction changed from -20% to -10%

-When obtaining follow techniqes, a icon will be added at the bottom of the screen to display timer/count: Hot Pursuit, Mad Slice Technique, Crushing Force, Well Timed Attack

-Changed player spawn position on floating island

-Fixed a bug where items can be duplicated by continuously pressing interact(?)

-Fixed a bug where cultivation methods do not proc combo checks

-Name of soul bound selections on floating island changed to always display

-Solid thunder(fabao) and Fast cutting knife(fabao)'s damage ratio changed to 50% of previous

-Samadhi fire's multicast count damage bonus changed from 10% to 50%