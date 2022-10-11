Cue Club 2 Update #1.08

Hi Everyone,

We hope you're keeping well. Today we have a good sized update to Cue Club 2 with a number of new features as requested by the community, plus a collection of fixes and improvements. Please see below for a full breakdown, and we hope you enjoy these latest additions to the game.

MULTIPLAYER

Rule variations set by the host can now be viewed in the lobby before accepting a match. When you receive a game invite from another human player and their rules are different to your own settings, click the 'Inbox' and then the button labelled 'Rules' to see these changes, which are marked in red. Rule changes from the in-game menu are also marked (see 'Rules > Rule Variations').

Fixed an issue in the lobby where game invites from other players would sometimes expire too quickly.

All game invites are now cleared when you press the refresh button in the lobby.

The text entry box is now cleared when you close the chat window in the lobby.

Various fixes to game controller navigation paths in the lobby.

Fixed an auto ball nomination error that could cause a multiplayer game to go out of sync.

Added a small animated ring to the in-game notification capsule to show when multiplayer is updating.