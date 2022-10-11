Cue Club 2 Update #1.08

Hi Everyone,
We hope you're keeping well. Today we have a good sized update to Cue Club 2 with a number of new features as requested by the community, plus a collection of fixes and improvements. Please see below for a full breakdown, and we hope you enjoy these latest additions to the game.
MULTIPLAYER
Rule variations set by the host can now be viewed in the lobby before accepting a match. When you receive a game invite from another human player and their rules are different to your own settings, click the 'Inbox' and then the button labelled 'Rules' to see these changes, which are marked in red. Rule changes from the in-game menu are also marked (see 'Rules > Rule Variations').
Fixed an issue in the lobby where game invites from other players would sometimes expire too quickly.
All game invites are now cleared when you press the refresh button in the lobby.
The text entry box is now cleared when you close the chat window in the lobby.
Various fixes to game controller navigation paths in the lobby.
Fixed an auto ball nomination error that could cause a multiplayer game to go out of sync.
Added a small animated ring to the in-game notification capsule to show when multiplayer is updating.
The in-game menu animated ring is now positioned around the clock (if enabled).
AIMING
Added five opacity settings for aim lines and target circle to offer increased visibility ranging from 10 to 50%. See 'Options > Aiming > Line Opacity'. Default setting is 10%.
Added five colour options for aim lines and target circle (white, yellow, green, blue and purple). See 'Options > Aiming > Line Colour'. Default setting is white. The colours work particularly well on dark cloths.
GAMEPLAY
In games of pool, the referee is now slightly faster respotting the cue ball after a scratch.
Auto ball nomination identifies the target ball faster, speeding up gameplay and reducing the chance of making a nomination error.
Fixed an issue where auto ball nomination did not work correctly if the aiming target was positioned exactly between two balls.
Auto ball nomination now works better when aiming towards a distant ball with cue power set low.
Added text hint when attempting to play a shot before nominating a ball or pocket. The fix applies to control method type 1 (fast aiming turned off).
CONTROLS
Added 'TAB' key as a shortcut to toggle the control panel view. In snooker it cycles between both sides of the table before returning to the shot setup view.
Fixed an issue where 'ALT+TAB' did not minimise the window if running the game in 'Full Screen (Windowed)' mode.
Fixed an issue where pressing the '0' or 'F10' key to re-rack balls in speed pool would enable aim lines and turn off leaderboard qualification.
Fixed an issue in practice mode using the overhead view that made it difficult to pick up drag a ball if it was very close to the top cushion.
PHYSICS
Fixed a rare issue where it was possible to strike a ball very hard and make it pass through the pocket and off the table.
Fixed a rare issue where a ball rolling very softly could 'stick' to a cushion without bouncing off.
Improved animation of snooker balls as they pass through the pocket nets when using the overhead camera view.
MENUS
Fixed an issue where the apostrophe character did not display correctly when using online multiplayer chat.
Improved design of digital clock (top right corner of in-game menu). See 'Options > Display > Clock'.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
