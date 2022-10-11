🍏 New multiplayer game mode! 🏹

**

APPLE HEAD

**

The first Multiplayer Mode is here! Head on over to the Social Hub and queue up for Apple Head, a 3-player PVP game mode where you must use your archery skills in a test of accuracy, reflexes and movement!

The longer you hold onto the apple, the more points you will score.

Block incoming arrows with shields, but when they break you have only your dodging skills to rely on.

If another Player steals the apple, whip out your bow and let loose a hail of arrows or practice eagle-eyed precision - whatever it takes to reclaim that apple!

**

THE ARENA

**

The Arena has finished its construction and its doors will open to all who dare to compete in the fast paced mayhem of Apple Head.

Brave the towering heights of the raised platforms and steel your resolve. It's time to show them who the fruit slicing champion is.

**

COMPETE AGAINST NINJAS FROM ALL OVER

**

With improved network performance, it's now easier than ever to play with friends from around the world. Pick your preferred region and then jump into a game of Apple Head together!