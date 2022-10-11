 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 11 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10/10/22

Patch Notes for 10/10/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation of the full release, a tutorial has been added. It goes over the basic combat, like movement, abilities, cards, and conditions. If you feel its leaving out some critical information, let me know!

