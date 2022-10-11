Updated Ver 0.57

This is a report on the progress of development.
Here are the updates for Ver 0.57!
- Added setting of ammunition for weapons and limited number of ammunition
- Added display of name and details when selecting a weapon
- Addition of two new stages
- Addition of two new types of enemies
- Adjustment of stage start position
- Fixed an attack bug when there is no weapon.
- Adjustment to stop operation when the battery runs out of power
- Other bug fixes
That is all.
We would like to implement new elements in a very small span of time.
However, there are many common changes, and the man-hours required for implementation have increased considerably more than expected.
We will try to announce the contents of the next update on Twitter, etc. as much as possible.
We are always looking forward to your bug reports and feedback.
Thank you for your continued support of ParthianStrike!
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update