Updated Ver 0.57

Share · View all patches · Build 9693579 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 00:19:07 UTC by Wendy

This is a report on the progress of development.

Here are the updates for Ver 0.57!

Added setting of ammunition for weapons and limited number of ammunition

Added display of name and details when selecting a weapon

Addition of two new stages

Addition of two new types of enemies

Adjustment of stage start position

Fixed an attack bug when there is no weapon.

Adjustment to stop operation when the battery runs out of power

Other bug fixes

That is all.

We would like to implement new elements in a very small span of time.

However, there are many common changes, and the man-hours required for implementation have increased considerably more than expected.

We will try to announce the contents of the next update on Twitter, etc. as much as possible.

We are always looking forward to your bug reports and feedback.

Thank you for your continued support of ParthianStrike!

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)