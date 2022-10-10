One Last Try Patch v1.1 Update

Version v1.1 patch notes:

New weapon: GGS1

The game's first Automatic Sniper Rifle comes with 10 bullets per magazine and a reduced price compared to its DPS to compensate for how fast you're going to go through Heavy Ammo Bullets.

General price reduction:

Reduced the cost of weapons on the store (high DPS and low accuracy ones are the most impacted). Also reducing the prices of the most powerful ammunitions types.

Reduced weapon prices based on how high their DPS is;

Reduced weapon prices based on how innacurate they are (specially affects shotguns);

Reduced Heavy Ammo price from $450 to $350;

Reduced Heavy Ammo Box price from $1170 to $900;

Reduced Explosive Ammo price from $580 to $400;

Reduced Explosive Ammo Box price from $1500 to $1000;

Buffs to the 40mm and .50 cal Sentryguns:

The 3 Sentryguns available are meant for different purposes. One is a rapid firing Machine Gun type, one is a slow firing powerful Sniper type with the ability to pierce multiple enemies, and one is the Explosive type to take out groups of enemies. Their core functions are remaining the same, but the Sniper and Explosive types are receiving drastic buffs to make them feel more rewarding considering their higher price.

Increased the Fire Rate of the 40mm Sentrygun by 150%;

Increased the Fire Rate of the .50 cal Sentrygun by 150%;

Reduced the Damage of the .50 cal Sentrygun from 50 to 40 (still a considerable increase in DPS);

Reduced the price of the .50 cal Sentrygun from $9000 to $7500;

Increased the 40mm Sentrygun Turn Speed by 50%;

Increased the .50 cal Sentrygun Turn Speed by 25%;

L18 balance:

Increased the L18 Machinegun Accuracy by 50%;

Increased the L18 Machinegun Fire Rate from 430 to 460;

Sniper balances:

Due to their high piercing power, the Sniper Rifles were the weapons with the highest DPS in the game by far (excluding Special and Explosive ones). By nerfing their stats a little, and specially the piercing power of the 2 most basic ones, they can now be more accessible and lower in price.

Reduced M28 Piercing power from 6 to 5;

Reduced KM101 Piercing power from 4 to 3;

Reduced KM101 Fire Rate from 105 to 100;

Reduced LS88 Damage from 59 to 55;

Reduced Demolisher .50 Damage from 125 to 120;

Reduced the prices of the Demolisher .50 and LS88;

Drastically reduced the prices of the M28 and KM101;

New Automatic Sniper Rifle GGS1;

Quality of life updates: