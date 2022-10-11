October Mid-Month Bug Fixes

Happy October All!

While we are working on 1.4.4 porting, we know there is still a fair few bugs to cleanup on the current stable version.

We've pushed the following changes to cover off some of the problematic ones:

Mirsario - Fixed date parsing crashes in world backup cleanups.

Mirsario - Add additional logging regarding issues with .NET versions

Solxanich - Fix remaining Biome detection issues along vertical axis

Solxanich - Fix inability to publish a new version of a mod on to Stable, when one is already published

Solxanich - Improve handling of 4k resolution on Mac

JavidPack - Improve logging of Resource Packs in the event of conflicts

JavidPack - Fix ModPack Menu crashing while it is being opened

JavidPack - Fix Bestiary only showing half of the available mods in some instances

JavidPack - Improve error information for Folder Access conflicts

Thank you for your patience on these bugs and reporting them!

As always, for all issues needing support, we recommend reaching out through our Discord:

https://discord.gg/3snus3cW6c

As a reminder, 1.4.4 code changes will take a fair bit of time. A lot has changed in the code, and updating this open-source, community-run mod loader will take some time to match. We will share more news on progress in the future.