October Mid-Month Bug Fixes
Happy October All!
While we are working on 1.4.4 porting, we know there is still a fair few bugs to cleanup on the current stable version.
We've pushed the following changes to cover off some of the problematic ones:
- Mirsario - Fixed date parsing crashes in world backup cleanups.
- Mirsario - Add additional logging regarding issues with .NET versions
- Solxanich - Fix remaining Biome detection issues along vertical axis
- Solxanich - Fix inability to publish a new version of a mod on to Stable, when one is already published
- Solxanich - Improve handling of 4k resolution on Mac
- JavidPack - Improve logging of Resource Packs in the event of conflicts
- JavidPack - Fix ModPack Menu crashing while it is being opened
- JavidPack - Fix Bestiary only showing half of the available mods in some instances
- JavidPack - Improve error information for Folder Access conflicts
Thank you for your patience on these bugs and reporting them!
As always, for all issues needing support, we recommend reaching out through our Discord:
https://discord.gg/3snus3cW6c
As a reminder, 1.4.4 code changes will take a fair bit of time. A lot has changed in the code, and updating this open-source, community-run mod loader will take some time to match. We will share more news on progress in the future.
Changed files in this update